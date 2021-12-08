Shots fired at Columbia Heights Metro station following altercation

The Metro Transit Police Department responded to Columbia Heights station for shots fired Wednesday night following an altercation, officials say.

MTPD says they responded to the incident around 7:20 p.m. Based on the preliminary information, shots were fired from the platform in the direction of the train following an altercation on board.

The train was stopped at Mt Vernon Square with no victims located at this time.

Due to the police activity, Green and Yellow Line trains are single-tracking at Mt Vernon Square and temporarily bypassing Columbia Heights.

Shuttle bus service is being established and regular route Metrobus line service is available as an alternative.

The investigation is ongoing to locate the suspect and individuals involved.