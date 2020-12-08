Shoppers looking for less expensive brands at the grocery store amid pandemic

article

The pandemic isn’t just changing how we shop for groceries, according to a new survey, it’s changing what we buy.

“People are actively looking for less expensive brands,” explained Holly Pavlika, the senior vice president of marketing for Inmar Intelligence.

Among other findings in a survey released by Inmar, 61 percent of shoppers have made the switch to less expensive brands since the start of the pandemic, 80 percent are actively looking for grocery deals like coupons and promotions, and 92 percent of shoppers said grocery brands should be doing more to provide cost savings options for consumers.

“You’ve seen in the news the economy is not looking great right now in terms of unemployment and other things, and I think we’re seeing the impact of that,” Pavlika told FOX 5.

Shoppers in Bethesda Tuesday agreed.

“I know a lot of people that are having trouble feeding their families,” Mayfield Piper said.

“I do most of my shopping in bulk,” explained Reno Wright.

And Katherine Attie added, “I’m often comparing prices in the store to prices that I find online.”

So, if brands want to hold onto their customers, Inmar recommends they dish out more coupons or launch other promotions – something a lot of shoppers would like to see.

“With some of the things we have going on in the world now,” Wrights said, groceries in-hand, “it would be a wise move to save money wherever you can.”