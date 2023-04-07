Shooting suspect crashes into vehicles during pursuit in Temple Hills: police

Police say a shooting suspect crashed into two vehicles, injuring two people, during a pursuit in Temple Hills Friday

Prince George's County Police say the suspect was wanted for a shooting and was being pursued by officers when the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of St. Barnabas Road

Two vehicles were struck and two occupants of those vehicles were injured. The injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities say the suspect is in custody and a gun was recovered.

Officers say St. Barnabas Road and Wheeler Road were shut down in due to police activity.

The investigation is continuing at this time.