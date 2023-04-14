Shooting leaves 16-year-old dead in Northwest DC

Authorities say a 16-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting in Northwest D.C.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of V Street. Investigators say a dark-colored SUV pulled up and three armed men exited. The men then opened fire on the victim and drove off in the vehicle.

The teenager — who police have identified as Mylaki Young of Northwest — was struck by bullets in the stomach before he fled inside a building. Young was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Bullets also struck some of the nearby buildings but no other injuries were reported.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was at the scene where police tape blocked the street and evidence markers could be seen on the ground. Police detected at least 13 shell casings.

Officials have not indented any suspects or motives at this time.