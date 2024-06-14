Alleged robber ran over by driver in Upper Marlboro: police

A bizarre sequence of events unfolded in Prince George's County early Friday morning, resulting in the death of an alleged robber during an attempted armed robbery.

Prince George's County police are in the early stages of the investigation and are still piecing together the details.

According to authorities, the incident began just before 1 a.m. when they received a call from a man at a gas station off Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro.

The caller reported being the victim of an attempted armed robbery while sitting in his car outside his home on Tiberias Drive, a short distance from the gas station.

The victim recounted that he was approached by three suspects who brandished a weapon. In an attempt to escape, the victim backed his car up several yards, striking and running over one of the suspects.

He then drove to the Shell station to call 911.

Upon arrival, police found the alleged robber deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased suspect has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and many questions remain unanswered, including whether the driver will face any charges and whether the crime was random or targeted.

Neighbors in the area, who wished to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, expressed their fear and frustration.

"It's getting out of hand. It's just too much. For old people like us, we've been here. I'm not young. And it makes you a little afraid to even come out when it gets dark in your own yard," one resident told FOX 5.

Authorities are actively searching for the two other suspects involved in the attempted robbery. Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Prince George's County Homicide Unit.