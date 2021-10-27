Sheriff’s office in Frederick County, Va. says school threat isn’t credible

Investigators in the Frederick County sheriff’s office in Virginia say a school threat that circulated on social media on Wednesday is not believed to be credible.

The school district says officials contacted law enforcement after a threat targeting a school "identified as JHS which some believe to be James Wood High School" led to rumors.

According to the school district, the threat originated from social media posts that are "well known and have been circulating throughout the country for an extended period of time."

Despite the lack of evidence of a credible threat, the school district is working with law enforcement to ensure safety and security.

