Alexandria City High School campuses return to ‘normal operating status’ after threat

Alexandria City High School’s King Street and Minnie Howard campuses have returned to "normal operating status" after an anonymous threat prompted a police investigation.

Investigators told the school that there was "no immediate threat."

"We appreciate the patience and resilience of our staff and students, and the prompt response and assistance of our police department," school officials said in a statement.

Police have not elaborated on the nature of the threat.

Thursday’s threat prompted the school to implement lockdown for the second time this month.

On October 6, school officials placed the facility on lockdown after they received a call regarding a student with a weapon outside of the school building.

On Wednesday, the Alexandria City Council voted 4 to 3 to temporarily reinstate school resource officers at Alexandria City Public Schools less than six months after removing them from facilities.