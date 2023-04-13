Shelter-in-place order lifted at Catholic University of America in DC

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted at the Catholic University of America in D.C.

Officers responded to the school grounds around 10 a.m. Thursday. It is not clear at this time what prompted the shelter-in-place order to be issued.

The university is located in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue in the northeast.

FOX News obtained the following statement from Catholic University officials:

"The University's Department of Public Safety is working with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to conduct a systematic sweep of locations on campus. We are asking people to continue to shelter in place until further notice. Please contact D.C. MPD for more information on their investigation."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.