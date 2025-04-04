Shelter-in-place at Montgomery County high school after report of shots fired nearby: police

A Montgomery County high school is under a shelter-in-place order after a report of shots being fired nearby.

Watkins Mill High School is currently under a shelter-in-place as police investigate reports of shots fired in the 10300 block of Apple Ridge Road, located near the school grounds.

The school is located in Gaithersburg. There are no reports of injuries.

