Sheetz opens first store in Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County welcomed its first Sheetz store on Thursday.

The gas station and convenience store is located at 16240 Marketplace Blvd. off Crain Highway in Bowie.

The grand opening was held at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning. All day, customers got free coffee or soda, with one lucky customer receiving free Sheetz for a year, coming in the form of a $2,500 gift card.

As part of the Bowie grand opening, the company made two donations: $2,500 to the Capital Area Food Bank and $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Maryland.





