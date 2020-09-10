Shawn Yancy signs off from FOX 5 for the last time exactly 19 years after her first day

Shawn Yancy is singing off for the last time exactly 19 years after she started at FOX 5.

“It was not an easy decision, but a decision that I made alone with my family’s support…to start an exciting new chapter in my life,” she said.

Shawn grew up in the Midwest and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunications from Ball State University.

She spent her first year after college anchoring the news for a country radio station before eventually going to anchor and report at television stations in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, before starting at FOX 5.

Shawn’s first story assignment at FOX 5 was covering the 9/11 terrorist attacks from the Pentagon. A year later, she covered the D.C. sniper attacks. Other stories she’s covered include Hurricane Isabel, the inauguration of Barack Obama and many D.C. sports championships.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

She said some of her proudest journalistic moments include earning an Edward R. Murrow Award for an investigative series on asbestos and the National Institutes of Health and earning and Emmy Award for Outstanding News Anchor in D.C.

“I want to thank the FOX 5 management team and my wonderful colleagues,” Shawn said. “It’s truly been an honor to work with some of the best journalists and best story tellers in town. I will miss you all.”

READ MORE: Shawn Yancy inspired by sorority's history

Everyone at FOX 5 thanks Shawn for her hard work and dedication during her time at the station.

WATCH FOX 5 FROM YOUR MOBILE DEVICE