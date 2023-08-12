Sexual assault suspect identified in assaults near Howard and Trinity University
WASHINGTON - Metropolitan Police have identified and released an image of an adult male who engaged in a string of sexual assaults near two universities in the District.
The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Evans. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for misdemeanor sexual abuse.
Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Evans. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
