Sexual assault suspect identified in assaults near Howard and Trinity University

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Suspect sought in sexual assaults near 2 DC universities

D.C. police are investigating a string of sexual assaults near two universities in the District. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to students at Howard University about the alleged crimes.

WASHINGTON - Metropolitan Police have identified and released an image of an adult male who engaged in a string of sexual assaults near two universities in the District.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Evans. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for misdemeanor sexual abuse.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Evans. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. 

