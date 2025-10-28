Sewage cleanup closes Anacostia High School for second day

The Brief Anacostia High remains closed Tuesday after a sewage backup flooded parts of the school. Nearby homes were also affected after a pump failure sent waste surging through the area. Cleanup continues, but air quality concerns still prevent students from returning.



Anacostia High School will remain closed on Tuesday after a sewage backup flooded parts of the building and forced some nearby residents from their homes.

Sewage forces closure

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports cleanup crews worked overnight, but officials say the school is still not safe for students to return.

On nearby Fairlawn Avenue, about ten residents were displaced after sewage backed up into several homes. The incident was caused by a major pump failure that sent waste and water surging through the neighborhood.

Video posted by ANC Commissioner Tom Donohue shows water, sludge and debris covering the cafeteria floor inside the school.

The problem began over the weekend when a pump failed during DC Water’s Capital Improvement Project to replace water mains in the Anacostia and Fairlawn neighborhoods, Umeh said.

The failure sent sewage into the school’s cafeteria, kitchen and basement, and spilled into homes along Fairlawn Avenue.

On Sunday, the Department of General Services brought in a certified industrial hygienist to begin cleanup and disinfection.

Despite efforts to clear drains and sanitize affected areas, strong odors and air quality concerns led DCPS to dismiss students early Monday.

With the cafeteria offline, meals were prepared at Kramer Middle School and delivered before dismissal.

Residents displaced

In an email to parents, Principal Kenneth Walker apologized for the disruption and said updates would follow once it’s safe to return.

Commissioner Donohue said the community was left in the dark for hours when the issue first began.

DC Water says more testing is needed before anyone can safely re-enter. The agency is working with DCPS and the Department of General Services to prevent another backup.

DCPS is asking families to check alerts for updates on when students can return.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Sewage cleanup closes Anacostia High School for second day