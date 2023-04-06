Severe weather, thunderstorms drench DC region

Potential severe weather is moving our direction and could bring rain, lightning and gusty winds to the D.C. area by mid-to-late afternoon and during the Thursday evening commute.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says a cold front will move into the region bringing with it a line of showers and thunderstorms. We can expect the severe weather to arrive sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Barnes says the more sunshine we see this morning the better chances we'll see severe storms later this evening. We can expect above average temperatures Thursday with highs in the upper-80s.

The threat of severe weather prompted the Baltimore Orioles’ home opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday to be postponed until Friday.

Once the storms move through later this evening much cooler temperatures will move in. Expect highs to be around 60 degrees Friday. A cloudy start to the weekend with even cooler temperatures in the mid-50s by Saturday and near 60 by Sunday.