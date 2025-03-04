Severe weather threat moves toward DC region Wednesday

The Brief Severe weather threat moves toward D.C. region Wednesday, bringing gusty winds, thunderstorms, and a slight risk of tornadoes. Temperatures will reach the low 60s on Tuesday, with potential strong storms arriving by mid-to-late afternoon on Wednesday. Main threats include damaging wind gusts, hail, and a brief tornado, with rain totals between a half and three-quarters of an inch.



The Washington, D.C. region remains under a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday as a storm system approaches from the south.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda reports that Tuesday will begin chilly with temperatures in the 30s. Clouds mixed with some sunshine will build, making for a milder afternoon with highs in the low 60s. The warm-up will continue into Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the threat for severe weather moves into the area. "The timing looks like it’s due to arrive by mid-to-late afternoon tomorrow," Grenda said. "Two, three o’clock is the time period we could be dealing with some strong storms."

Grenda notes that the main threats from the storm will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and the possibility of a brief tornado. Thunderstorm activity could bring between a half and three-quarters of an inch of rain, with wind gusts as high as 32 mph.

"It's been some time since we've been under severe weather threat, so just a reminder, take the necessary precautions, stay tuned to the forecast, and download our FOX Local App," Grenda said.

