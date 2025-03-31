The Brief Severe storms expected Monday evening, with risks including damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and possible tornadoes. ⛈️ Dry and sunny weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs around 60°F. 😎 More rain likely later in the week, with chances increasing Thursday and Friday. 🌧️



Severe weather is expected to sweep into the Washington D.C. region on Monday evening, bringing the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Severe Weather Risks: Storms, Hail, and Possible Tornadoes on Monday Night

What we know:

Morning and early afternoon conditions are expected to remain dry, with temperatures climbing into the low-80s, according to FOX 5 meteorologist Taylor Grenda.

A line of broken storms will advance eastward through the day, arriving in the area by late afternoon. "Main concerns will be damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and maybe some hail," Grenda said. "We're not going to rule out the chance for an isolated tornado either."

The most severe weather is anticipated after 5 p.m., with threats lingering throughout the evening before clearing out overnight. Much colder air is expected to move in, leaving the region dry for much of the week.

Clear Skies Ahead: Sunny Days Expected Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunny skies and highs around 60 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, another round of showers and storms could return Thursday and Friday.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms threaten DC area Monday night