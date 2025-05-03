Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON - Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for parts of the D.C. area as severe weather heads towards the region.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fauquier and Prince William counties until 6 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Frederick County until 5:45 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following areas:
- Fauquier County
- Prince William County
- City of Fairfax
- Stafford County
- City of Fredericksburg
- Arlington County
- Fairfax County
- City of Alexandria
- City of Manassas
- Carroll County
- Frederick County
- Prince Georges County
- Montgomery County
- Anne Arundel County
- District of Columbia
What we know:
A frontal system moving toward the D.C. area is expected to bring thunderstorms with the potential for hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are on the way.
The highest impact will be to areas to the west of D.C.
Storms are expected to linger overnight into Sunday.
The Source: This story includes information from NWS and previous FOX 5 DC reporting.