Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for parts of the D.C. area as severe weather heads towards the region.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fauquier and Prince William counties until 6 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Frederick County until 5:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following areas:

Fauquier County

Prince William County

City of Fairfax

Stafford County

City of Fredericksburg

Arlington County

Fairfax County

City of Alexandria

City of Manassas

Carroll County

Frederick County

Prince Georges County

Montgomery County

Anne Arundel County

District of Columbia

What we know:

A frontal system moving toward the D.C. area is expected to bring thunderstorms with the potential for hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are on the way.

The highest impact will be to areas to the west of D.C.

Storms are expected to linger overnight into Sunday.