Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of DMV; isolated tornadoes possible

The Brief DC area faces enhanced risk of severe storms Thursday afternoon. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible with a fast-moving line of storms. Dry, sunny weather returns Friday, with 90s expected through the weekend.



Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the following counties until 5:30 p.m.:

Fairfax County

Stafford County

Prince William County

Charles County

Anne Arundel County

Prince Georges County

Culpeper County

Fauquier county

King George County

Orange County

Spotsylvania County

The Washington, D.C., area faces an enhanced risk of severe weather on Thursday afternoon, with strong storms, including a possible isolated tornado threat, as a cold front pushes through the region.

A Flood Watch has been issued for areas along the Interstate 95 corridor through this evening.

Storms sweep through

Timeline:

The day began dry but humid, with patchy fog and morning temperatures in the 70s.

Showers may develop between noon and 2 p.m., followed by a higher chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

A line of storms, potentially arriving between 5:30 and 6 p.m., could bring heavy downpours. The severe thunderstorms could also bring damaging 70 mph wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes through the afternoon and evening.

Conditions are expected to clear quickly into the evening, accompanied by a slight dip in humidity.

Heat builds ahead

Summer officially begins Friday, bringing dry weather and highs in the upper-80s.

The weekend will be sunny and hot, with temperatures climbing into the 90s. Heat and humidity are expected to build next week, bringing a potential heatwave to the area.

