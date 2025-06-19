Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of DMV; isolated tornadoes possible
WASHINGTON - Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the following counties until 5:30 p.m.:
- Fairfax County
- Stafford County
- Prince William County
- Charles County
- Anne Arundel County
- Prince Georges County
- Culpeper County
- Fauquier county
- King George County
- Orange County
- Spotsylvania County
The Washington, D.C., area faces an enhanced risk of severe weather on Thursday afternoon, with strong storms, including a possible isolated tornado threat, as a cold front pushes through the region.
A Flood Watch has been issued for areas along the Interstate 95 corridor through this evening.
Storms sweep through
Timeline:
The day began dry but humid, with patchy fog and morning temperatures in the 70s.
Showers may develop between noon and 2 p.m., followed by a higher chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
A line of storms, potentially arriving between 5:30 and 6 p.m., could bring heavy downpours. The severe thunderstorms could also bring damaging 70 mph wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes through the afternoon and evening.
Conditions are expected to clear quickly into the evening, accompanied by a slight dip in humidity.
Heat builds ahead
Summer officially begins Friday, bringing dry weather and highs in the upper-80s.
The weekend will be sunny and hot, with temperatures climbing into the 90s. Heat and humidity are expected to build next week, bringing a potential heatwave to the area.
