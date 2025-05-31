Severe thunderstorm warning lifted in DC region

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for multiple areas across the D.C. region on Saturday afternoon.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart reports that the warning was issued in Anne Arundel, Calvert, and Prince George's County.

Gusty winds are possible today with up to 30+mph wind gusts. The upper low pulling away and bringing rain to New England.

Showers are expected and a few isolated/scattered thunderstorms will be possible along a trailing cold front. While not everyone will see them, elevated upper-level winds could lead to a few of these storms going severe. Tolbart says there is also a chance of an isolated cell with damaging winds or hail. This threat seems most likely earlier in the afternoon.

Storms will move Northwest to Southeast.

Drier air coming in during the evening hours should then lead to any showers/storms dissipating. High pressure builds in tonight. It will be breezy though as the skies clear in the evening hours, and it will stay dry. Highs in the 70s.