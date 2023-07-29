Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 5:09 PM EDT until SAT 5:30 PM EDT, City of Alexandria
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 5:00 PM EDT until SAT 5:45 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County, Charles County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, Fairfax County, Fauquier County, Prince William County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 5:45 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Arlington County, Fairfax County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Prince Georges County, Fairfax County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Charles County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Prince George County, Dorchester County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 2:51 PM EDT until SAT 9:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Charles County, Carroll County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Fredericksburg, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Fauquier County, Prince William County, Stafford County

Severe thunderstorm warning issued across the DMV

WASHINGTON - There are severe thunderstorms blowing through the DMV, and are expected to remain along the east of I-95 by 5 p.m.

The squall line formed along a strong cold front. Winds gusted to 69 mph in Germantown. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued all the way to the coast as the line of storms pushed through. Widespread winds of 50+ mph, along with a few isolated 60-70 mph gusts, are expected. 

Storms should move quickly enough to prevent flooding.