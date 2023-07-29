Severe thunderstorm warning issued across the DMV

There are severe thunderstorms blowing through the DMV, and are expected to remain along the east of I-95 by 5 p.m.

The squall line formed along a strong cold front. Winds gusted to 69 mph in Germantown.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued all the way to the coast as the line of storms pushed through. Widespread winds of 50+ mph, along with a few isolated 60-70 mph gusts, are expected.

Storms should move quickly enough to prevent flooding.