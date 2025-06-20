Severe storms leave trail of damage across DC region

The Brief Severe storms Thursday evening caused widespread damage across the D.C. region, including downed trees, power lines, and property damage in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia. Montgomery County alone saw over 200 emergency calls in two hours, with incidents ranging from trees crashing onto vehicles to a utility pole fire involving a landscaping truck. Power outages and cleanup efforts continued Friday, with more than 13,000 Dominion Energy customers without electricity in Fairfax County and road closures across the region.



Severe weather moved through the D.C. area Thursday evening, leaving a wake of downed trees and wires Friday morning.

What we know:

In Montgomery County, heavy rain and high winds began around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Montgomery County Fire and EMS says between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., crews responded to more than 200 calls for service.

On Friday morning, many locations were dealing with storm damage, like downed wires from fallen trees.

On Connecticut Avenue, a tree came crashing down onto a car and a bus.

The bus driver told FOX 5 she was doing okay. There were four to five passengers on board — no injuries reported. In the same area, heavy branches smashed into the hood and roof of a small sedan.

On MacArthur Boulevard, near Glen Echo, a landscaping truck caught on fire after a utility pole came crashing down on it.

Fortunately, the driver escaped without injury.

In Takoma Park, major damage to a home on Elm Avenue.

The Luciani family says they heard the tree crashing through the roof — and escaped with their dog. There was also a gas leak, which triggered a brief evacuation of nearby homes.

In D.C., crews began removing debris from 19th and H Streets Northeast early Friday morning, where the roof of a building under construction came down, part of it landing on a parked car.

Near 33rd and Tennyson Street NW — by the D.C.-Maryland border — D.C. Fire says a tree took down a transformer and power lines, sparking a minor insulation fire.

Across the river in Virginia, it’s a similar story: Dominion Energy is reporting more than 13,000 customers without power this morning in Fairfax County alone.

What you can do:

When you see downed wires, treat the wires as if they are live and avoid them.

Be cautious if you’re out on the roads Friday, and expect detours and delays. For downed trees, call 311.