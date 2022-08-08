Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters

Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after 2.7 inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.

So far, Prince George's County Fire and EMS has responded to two water rescue calls. Authorities said the first occurred at Annapolis Road and 71st Avenue in Landover Hills and the second rescue took place at Kenilworth Avenue and East-West Highway in Riverdale.

Prince George's County police are on the scene for traffic control.

No injuries or transports have been reported.

Authorities are asking commuters not to drive their vehicles into standing or flood water.