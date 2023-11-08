Video: Several suspects wanted following shootout in Silver Spring neighborhood

Montgomery County Police are searching for multiple suspects involved in a neighborhood that was caught on camera.

Detectives say at least seven individuals are wanted in connection to the Oct. 26 shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Ruatan Street in Silver Spring . Police say shots were fired between two groups around 4:25 p.m.

The investigation by detectives has revealed that two groups of individuals exchanged gunfire on the side and the front areas of an apartment building on the street.

Surveillance video of the suspects was released Wednesday. In it, three suspects are seen walking around in front of a house. It appears they are talking with individuals off-camera when two members of the group pull out guns and fire multiple shots.

The three run away from the scene toward Quebec Terrace and moments later, five others appear from the rear of the building. The five individuals then get into a white Honda Civic with tinted windows, a white rear spoiler and black rims and drive away.

Detectives say numerous shell casings were recovered from the crime scene. After reviewing the video, the suspects are described as follows:

Group One

Suspect One: unknown Black male with long locs, wearing a black ski mask, a white t-shirt, black pants with red shoes

Suspect Two: unknown race male, armed with a gun, wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and carrying a brown bag over his shoulder

Suspect Three: unknown race male, armed with a gun, wearing a black ski mask, a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and a black jacket with a black bag over his chest

Group Two

Suspect Four: unknown race male, wearing a black hoodie and black pants

Suspect Five: unknown race male, wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans

Suspect Six: unknown race male, wearing a black hoodie and red pants

Suspect Seven: unknown race male, wearing a black hoodie and black pants

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to submit a tip online or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-411-8477.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.