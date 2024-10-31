Several rescued after fire breaks out at Silver Spring apartment building

Several people were rescued after a fire broke out at a fire at a Montgomery County apartment building.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson, Pete Piringer, said the fire was reported around 10 a.m. at an apartment building in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court in Silver Spring.

Piringer said multiple residents were rescued from the fourth floor of the building. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.