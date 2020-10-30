Several people shot at Waldorf hookah lounge, authorities say

Authorities in Charles County say at least four men were shot at a lounge in Waldorf tonight following an altercation between two groups of people.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Crain Highway outside of Room 301, a cigar/hookah lounge, at around 9 p.m., according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

All of the victims are being flown to the hospital. Authorities say one man is in critical condition, while the other three have serious injuries.

Police are now working to identify the suspects.

Crain Highway (Rt. 301) was shut down in both directions between Mattawoman Dr. and Gillespie Cir. but it has since reopened.