Expand / Collapse search

Several northern Virginia school districts head back to class

By
Published 
Updated 8:04AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Fairfax County students head back to school

Students in Fairfax County head back to class for the new school year.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - It’s the start of a new school year across the D.C. region and several northern Virginia school districts welcomed students back to class Monday.

Public schools in Fairfax County, Prince William County and Alexandria City opened their doors for what is expected to be a return to an academic year that closely resembles pre-pandemic school years.

Masks will not be required this year. The school districts will monitor cases of COVID-19 and positive students will be required to isolate for a five-day period of time.

Prince William County students head back to class

Gar-Field High School principal Matthew Mathison joined us as students in Prince William County head back to class.

Over the summer months a major emphasis was placed on improving school and student safety across school districts in the area.

Alexandria City Public Schools open doors for first day of class

Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt, the Alexandria City Public School Interim Superintendent, joined FOX 5 to discuss the first day of school

Health and Safety Guidance:

Prince William County

Fairfax County

Alexandria City