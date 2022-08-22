Several northern Virginia school districts head back to class

It’s the start of a new school year across the D.C. region and several northern Virginia school districts welcomed students back to class Monday.

Public schools in Fairfax County, Prince William County and Alexandria City opened their doors for what is expected to be a return to an academic year that closely resembles pre-pandemic school years.

Masks will not be required this year. The school districts will monitor cases of COVID-19 and positive students will be required to isolate for a five-day period of time.

Over the summer months a major emphasis was placed on improving school and student safety across school districts in the area.

