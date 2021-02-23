‘Several’ Maryland state lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Several lawmakers in the Maryland State House have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Ferguson addressed the matter on the floor of the state legislature this week, noting that contact tracing was underway.

The lawmakers who’ve tested positive have not been identified explicitly.

Those who’d tested positive using rapid testing were awaiting additional results from a more thorough testing process, and Ferguson said the House would adjust according to those.

"Once we have those PCR [polymerase chain reaction] results we’ll be able to make any adjustments to the stages of our operations. At the moment, we remain in stage three, as we have been. When we have additional information from those PCR results, then we will make adjustments immediately and accordingly," Ferguson said.

The Maryland state legislature has made a number of changes in the era of the novel coronavirus, including mandatory masks, and seating lawmakers behind plastic-paneled booths while in session.