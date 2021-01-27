Virginia Sen. Mark Warner quarantining after learning close contact tested positive for COVID-19

article

Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner is in quarantine out of an abundance of caution after learning that a close contact tested positive for COVID-19. Warner has tested negative.

A spokesperson for Warner shared the following statement on Wednesday:

"Senator Warner learned today that a close contact has tested positive for COVID-19. While Senator Warner has tested negative, out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance provided by the Office of the Attending Physician, he will be working remotely during his quarantine period."