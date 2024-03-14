Several injured in multi-vehicle collision involving school bus in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Several injuries have been reported in a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Montgomery County.
Officials responded to the area of Tuckerman Lane and Ralston Road in Rockville for the report of a collision.
Several reported injuries, no reported injuries from students. Some lanes are blocked.
