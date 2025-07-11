Several hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring

Several people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash early Friday in Montgomery County.

The collision, involving three vehicles, occurred around 5 a.m. near Georgia Avenue and Locust Grove Road in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer.

At least two people were transported to the hospital, Piringer said. One person, who was pinned inside a vehicle, was extricated by emergency crews.

Georgia Avenue was shut down in both directions near the Capital Beltway while authorities responded to the scene.

