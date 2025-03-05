Officials investigating after nearly 200 reports of 'gas odors' across Warrenton

The Brief Several agencies in the town of Warrenton and Fauquier County are investigating after receiving nearly 200 calls about ‘gas odors.' Columbia Gas of Virginia has responded and will be "flaring" the area to burn off gas. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.



Officials with the town of Warrenton and Fauquier County are investigating after receiving nearly 200 calls related to "gas odors" across the area.

The town of Warrenton posted an update around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday saying that there had been at least 188 calls reporting the smell of gas.

The Town of Warrenton Emergency Management Department, Town Police Department, Fauquier County Fire and Rescue and several other departments began a coordinated investigation to discover the source of the smell.

Just before 8 p.m., officials said Columbia Gas of Virginia would be "flaring" at several locations in the Warrenton area. Flaring is the controlled burning of natural gas.

"This is a procedure we routinely use to ensure the safety of our natural gas infrastructure," officials said in a post on Facebook.

They say the lower parking lot right behind Town Hall will be closed Thursday as Columbia Gas is using it as an operations center.

At this time, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Officials say if you smell gas, stop what you are doing, leave the area immediately, call 911 and the Columbia Gas emergency line at 800-544-5606.

You can also call the Emergency Management Hotline (540) 215-0054 for non-emergencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.