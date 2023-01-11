Several $10K winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Maryland Tuesday. Here’s where they were bought

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
ROCKVILLE, Md. - There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing but several lucky players in Maryland will get to cash out tickets worth $10,000 each!

The Maryland Lottery says five third-tier $10,000-winning tickets were sold in the state at these retailers:

- Discount Tobacco & Accessories, 4201 Branch Avenue in Temple Hills (Prince George's County)

- Harris Teeter #376, 1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore (Baltimore City)

- State Line Market, 7817 Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring (Montgomery County)

- Tiger Beer, Wine & Deli, 303 North Washington Street in Rockville (Montgomery County)

- Watkins Mill Beer & Wine, 857 Russell Avenue in Gaithersburg (Montgomery County)

The winning numbers in the January 10 drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18; the Mega Ball was 9 and the Megaplier was x3.

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday, January 13 climbed to an estimated annuity value of $1.35 billion.