Several $10K winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Maryland Tuesday. Here’s where they were bought

There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing but several lucky players in Maryland will get to cash out tickets worth $10,000 each!

The Maryland Lottery says five third-tier $10,000-winning tickets were sold in the state at these retailers:

- Discount Tobacco & Accessories, 4201 Branch Avenue in Temple Hills (Prince George's County)

- Harris Teeter #376, 1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore (Baltimore City)

- State Line Market, 7817 Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring (Montgomery County)

- Tiger Beer, Wine & Deli, 303 North Washington Street in Rockville (Montgomery County)

- Watkins Mill Beer & Wine, 857 Russell Avenue in Gaithersburg (Montgomery County)

The winning numbers in the January 10 drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18; the Mega Ball was 9 and the Megaplier was x3.

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday, January 13 climbed to an estimated annuity value of $1.35 billion.