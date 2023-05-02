Serial armed robber suspected in string of heists in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

A string of convenience store heists in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia could be connected to a serial armed robber.

The latest robberies were reported at 7-Eleven stores in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue and the 1700 block of 17th Street early Tuesday morning. A possible third armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Silver Spring is still under investigation.

On Monday, D.C. police released surveillance video from three armed 7-Eleven robberies that happened earlier in the morning Monday and on Sunday. Authorities say the armed robber showed a firearm and took cash from stores in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, the 700 block of H Street, and the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue.

Last month, authorities in Prince George's County released images of a person they say robbed several businesses at gunpoint since April 8. The suspect pictured is wearing similar clothing to the suspect wanted in D.C. Police from Fairfax County also released surveillance photos from two 7-Eleven robberies in Alexandria that happened on April 12 and April 19.

Authorities believe that the same gunman is responsible for hitting all seven businesses, which they say are either gas stations or 24-hour convenience stores.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward in the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities or Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.