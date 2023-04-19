Serial armed robbery suspect linked to several cases across Maryland, Virginia

A serial armed robber is still on the loose.

The Fairfax County Police Department has joined the Prince George's County Police Department in asking the public for help finding him, and the ATF is now offering a $5,000 reward.

Fairfax County police released surveillance photos from two recent 7-Eleven robberies in Alexandria. They told FOX 5 that on April 12, a man hit the store on Richmond highway, flashing a gun and demanding money.

And then it happened again on April 19 at the 7-Eleven on Beauregard Street.

"As we worked with our partners in the area, we realized that that description fit a jurisdiction neighboring to us," said Major Jeffrey Reiff with Fairfax County police.

Last week, police released surveillance photos of a suspect who is wanted in connection to seven armed robberies at businesses in Prince George's County. The suspect's crime spree, according to police, began on April 8.

Police believe that one man is responsible for hitting all seven businesses, which they say are either gas stations or 24-hour convenience stores.

"This individual is pretty bold," said Prince George's County Police Lt. Shaniece Singh. "We're certainly looking for the community's assistance in trying to identify this guy before he strikes again."

In one photo, the man can be seen entering what appears to be a 7-Eleven convenience store. Police have not released details on what was taken during the robberies or what exact businesses the suspect allegedly stole from.

"It's seven robberies within the span of 11 days honestly," Lt. Singh explained. "I don't think that we've had that. It's definitely unheard of."

FOX 5 did check in with some neighboring jurisdictions — both D.C. police and Montgomery County police said they have yet to see any similar cases.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

