Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday morning for an 18‑year‑old Fairfax High School student found guilty of groping several female classmates in incidents that occurred in school hallways earlier this year.

The student, identified as Israel Flores Ortiz, was charged as an adult but tried in juvenile court because most of the victims were minors. Flores Ortiz is in the country without illegally and is originally from El Salvador.

Sentencing set for teen in US illegally convicted of groping girls at Fairfax High School

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He was originally accused of assaulting 13 female classmates and was found guilty in nine cases. He was acquitted in three, and one charge was dismissed.

An attorney representing one of the victims said the case has raised concerns as a federal immigration crackdown continues and among parents regarding safety in crowded school hallways.

Sentencing set for teen in US illegally convicted of groping girls at Fairfax High School

He said the focus at sentencing is accountability, protection and preventing similar incidents in the future.

Flores Ortiz is expected to face up to nine years in custody, though the attorney noted that misdemeanor sentencing guidelines could reduce that to about four and a half years. He will have 10 days to appeal the verdict.

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