DC mom held without bond in toddler's death; attorney says she is pregnant again

The Brief A D.C. mother has been ordered held without bond in the death of her 13‑month‑old daughter, a case police say was ruled a homicide caused by neglect. During her initial court appearance Thursday, her attorney revealed to the judge that she is pregnant again. Court documents say that Valencia Duke, 25, allegedly left her two 13-month-old children completely alone in her residence between January 14 and January 18, 2026.



A D.C. mother has been ordered held without bond in the death of her 13‑month‑old daughter, a case police say was ruled a homicide caused by neglect.

During her initial court appearance Thursday, her attorney revealed to the judge that she is pregnant again.

Superior Court Judge Heidi Hermann found probable cause and ordered Valencia Duke, 25, of the District of Columbia, to be held without bond pending trial during her court appearance on June 4.

The backstory:

Duke was arrested Wednesday by members of the Capitol Regional Fugitive Task Force and is charged with first‑degree felony murder and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

The charges stem from an incident on January 18, when Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4700 block of Southern Avenue Southeast for a report of an unconscious child.

(Superior Court of the District of Columbia Criminal Division court documents).

Inside the apartment, they found Duke's 13‑month‑old twins. D.C. Fire and EMS crews pronounced the girl, identified as Mazouri Jones, dead at the scene.

According to court documents, officers found her deceased and decomposing. Her twin brother was found severely dehydrated and malnourished and was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for several days.

Court documents say that Duke allegedly left her two 13-month-old children completely alone in her residence between January 14 and January 18, 2026.

An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the baby girl died from dehydration and malnourishment due to neglect, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The matter is being investigated by the MPD's Special Victims Unit.

What you can do:

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.