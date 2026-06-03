Fredericksburg car chase shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 children injured

The Brief Two people are dead after a car chase and shooting in Fredericksburg on Wednesday. A woman, driving with her two young children, was being chased by the children's father in another car. During the chase, the father started shooting. The woman crashed the car trying to avoid the shooting, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man shot himself when police chased him.



A mother and father were killed, and two children were injured after a car chase and shooting in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, police announced.

Car chase shooting in Fredericksburg

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Officers were called out to Olde William and Emancipation Highway after reports of gunshots.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a woman was driving her car with her two young children inside. A man, who police identified as the children's father, was chasing her in another car. That's when police said the man started shooting at the woman's car.

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Trying to get away, the woman crashed her car near College Avenue and Emancipation Highway. Paramedics took her to the hospital, where she later died. The two children, ages 7 and 3, suffered minor injuries from the crash, Fredericksburg Police said. They were not hit by gunfire.

Police chase after crash

At the crash scene, police found the father. Officers tried to pull him over, but he drove off. The police chase ended around Wilderness Lane, when police said the man fatally shot himself.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victims, and said no other details would be released. The children were being reunited with relatives Wednesday night.