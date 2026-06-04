Manassas teen wanted after high-speed stolen car chase ends in Bealeton crash

The Brief A manhunt is underway for a Manassas teenager who led Fauquier County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car before crashing into a home and fleeing the scene. The driver, identified by police as 19-year-old Manuel Edwards of Manassas, managed to escape and remains at large. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Manuel Edwards is urged to contact authorities.



A manhunt is underway for a Manassas teenager who led Fauquier County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car before crashing into a home and fleeing the scene, police say.

What we know:

According to police, the incident began on Catlett Road when a License Plate Reader (LPR) camera flagged a stolen black Chevrolet Camaro. They say a deputy spotted the vehicle near Calverton and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver immediately accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 mph, driving recklessly and endangering nearby motorists.

The pursuit intensified as the vehicle approached the intersection of Station Drive at speeds over 120 mph, according to police.

The driver reportedly ran a red light, struck a deputy's cruiser and rolled over a "Stop Stick" tire deflation device deployed by law enforcement. Deputies then executed a PIT maneuver, causing the Camaro to spin off the roadway and come to a halt against a house on Winston Place in a Bealeton neighborhood.

Following the crash, police say both occupants fled the vehicle on foot. A juvenile female passenger from Prince William County was quickly apprehended by deputies and later released to family members.

The driver, identified by police as 19-year-old Manuel Edwards of Manassas, managed to escape and remains at large.

What they're saying:

Local residents reported a heavy police presence in the area Wednesday night, including overhead helicopters, as search efforts continue.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Manuel Edwards is urged to contact authorities.