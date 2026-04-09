Illegal immigrant accused of sexual assault at Fairfax High School in court Thursday

The Brief Israel Flores Ortiz is expected in court after being charged with nine counts of assault and battery for allegedly groping multiple students at Fairfax High School. Authorities say Ortiz is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador who entered the U.S. illegally in 2024. Additional accusers are coming forward, with at least one pursuing legal action.



An 18-year-old illegal immigrant, who is accused of groping fellow students at Fairfax High School, is expected in court on Thursday.

The backstory:

Israel Christopher Flores Ortiz is facing nine counts of assault and battery after being arrested last month.

He is accused of groping multiple girls in the hallway at Fairfax High School, grabbing them between the legs from behind.

The Department of Homeland Security says Ortiz is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who came to the U.S. in 2024. They say he will be deported before he's ever released from custody.

What's next:

Additional accusers continue to come forward. At least one alleged victim has retained an attorney and is preparing to take legal action.

In a statement to FOX 5, DHS said, "We are calling on Fairfax County to honor our detainer to ensure this violent criminal is removed from our country so he can never claim another victim again."

The Fairfax County Sheriff's Office says if the teen is ordered released from custody at some point, ICE can come get him.

What they're saying:

Parents of students at Fairfax City High School voiced their concern when news of Ortiz's arrest emerged last month.

"If it had been going on repeatedly, why wasn't it either reported or acted on before it was repetitive?" one parent said. "The bigger concern is the activity that's taking place, right? I don't want to put too much focus on whether he was legally here or if he was an illegal immigrant. I think it's more so the action that was taking place is very concerning for me."