The Brief Water began flowing back into the reflecting pool on Thursday after weeks of renovations. Trump said the $1.5 million project included power washing, fumigating and coating the basin. The reflecting pool, more than 2,000 feet long, was built in the 1920s.



Water began flowing back into the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Thursday following weeks of renovations to coat its massive granite basin.

What we know:

President Donald Trump announced the project in April, saying it would cost about $1.5 million. According to Trump, crews power‑washed and fumigated the pool before coating it with an "American flag blue" rubber layer designed to prevent leaks.

Water begins flowing into Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after renovations

The reflecting pool, more than 2,000 feet long, was built in the 1920s and sits between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. It remains one of Washington’s most recognizable landmarks.

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Water begins flowing into Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after renovations (Donald J. Trump / Truth Social)