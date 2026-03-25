New charges for 18-year-old accused of groping girls at Fairfax High School

The Brief An 18-year-old accused of groping multiple girls at Fairfax High School. Now, police say additional victims have come forward. The suspect was already facing nine counts of assault and battery. Police have charged him with four additional counts.



An 18-year-old accused of groping multiple girls at his high school in Fairfax is facing more charges after additional victims came forward, police say.

Israel Flores Ortiz was already facing nine charges of assault and battery after police say he inappropriately touched his female classmates. He's now charged with four more counts.

What we know:

On March 5, the City of Fairfax Police were alerted by Fairfax High School about reports of multiple assaults at Fairfax High School.

Their investigation revealed an adult male student assaulted numerous female juvenile victims. Police issued an arrest warrant and Flores Ortiz turned himself in on March 7.

READ MORE: Illegal immigrant accused of groping classmates at Fairfax High School

After the arrest of Flores Ortiz, additional victims have come forward. After further investigation, four additional counts of Assault and Battery were obtained and served on Flores Ortiz on March 25, 2026.

Flores Ortiz is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Dig deeper:

The Department of Homeland Security says he's an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. came to the U.S. in 2024.

ICE says it's filed a detainer on Flores Ortiz.

In a statement to FOX 5, the Department of Homeland Security said, "We are calling on Fairfax County to honor our detainer to ensure this violent criminal is removed from our country so he can never claim another victim again."

Flores Ortiz has his next court appearance on April 9.