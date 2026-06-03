Sail250 guide for Virginia, Maryland: Celebrations, timeline, visiting ships

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In honor of America’s 250th anniversary this summer, the ports of Virginia and Maryland are playing host to an awe-inspiring global gathering.

Sail250 is bringing dozens of the world's most magnificent tall ships and naval vessels right to our shores. From an epic 26-mile Parade of Sail to waterfront festivals, fireworks, and deck tours, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.

When is Sail250?

Timeline:

The historic spectacle will spend 18 days in the Chesapeake Bay region, including stops in Norfolk, Baltimore and nearly a dozen affiliate harbors:

June 12-14: Alexandria, Hampton, Onancock, Richmond, Yorktown, and Smithfield/Isle of Wight

June 18–23: Virginia Beach, Cape Charles, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

June 19-23: Norfolk

June 24–30: Baltimore

Sail 250 celebrations

What we know:

From the docks of downtown Norfolk all the way up to Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Sail250 is turning Chesapeake Bay into the biggest waterfront party of the decade. Here is a look at the biggest celebrations in each state to help you plan your visit:

Sail250 Virginia

June 16–18: All ships in the Parade of Sail will gather in the Lynnhaven Anchorage off Shore Drive, Virginia Beach

June 19: The Parade of Sail will launch at 7:30 a.m. from Lynnhaven Anchorage, arriving at docking location in downtown Norfolk and Portsmouth beginning at noon. Spectators can view the ships at 15 public viewing spots along the 26-mile route. The US Navy’s Blue Angels will also conduct a flyover.

June 19–23: Free public events in downtown Norfolk, including tall ship docking locations, ship tours, interactive education center, concerts and live entertainment, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and the 50th annual Norfolk Harborfest.

June 22–23: The fleet will depart for Baltimore in the morning.

For more information about specific events, visit the Sail250 Virginia website.

Sail250 Maryland

June 23–25: Ships arrive in Baltimore

June 25: Public ship visitation from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 26: Official welcome ceremony at the Harborplace Amphitheater, public ship visitation, Inner Harbor Festival, Fells Point Festival, Baltimore Peninsula Festival and Crab Soup Cook-Off

June 27: Fells Point Farmer's Market, public ship visitation, Kids on the Bay "Parade of Nations," Saily250 Maryland AirShow, Inner Harbor flyovers, Inner Harbor Festival, Fells Point Festival, Baltimore Peninsula Festival and Martin State Airport open house

June 28: Public ship visitation, Sail250 Maryland Airshow, Inner Harbor flyovers, Inner Harbor Festival, Fells Point Festival, Baltimore Peninsula Festival and Martin State Airport open house

June 29: Public ship visitation from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 29-July 1: Ships depart from Baltimore

For more information about specific events, visit the Sail250 Maryland website.

Visiting ships

Dig deeper:

This June, a fleet of more than 60 ships from 20 countries are expected to drop anchor in Virginia and Maryland. Here is a list of the ships currently confirmed to participate:

Tall ships

A.R.A. Libertad – Argentina

ARC Gloria – Colombia

B/E Guayas – Ecuador

Capitan Miranda – Uruguay

Gorch Fock – Germany

HMS Gladan – Sweden

INS Sudarshini – India

Juan Sebastian de Elcano – Spain

La Belle Poule – France

NRP Sagres – Portugal

USCG Barque Eagle – US

Bap Union – Peru

Amerigo Vespucci – Italy

Military ships

USS Marinette-LCS 25

Arlington- LPD 24

Yard Patrol craft from the U.S. Naval Academy

Royal Canadian Navy ship

Coast Guard vessel

Sea service vessels

Baltimore ships

Pride of Baltimore II,

Maryland Dove

Midred Belle, Sigsbee

Lady Maryland

USS Constellation

Lightship 116 Chesapeake

USS Torsk

US Coast Guard Cutter 37

FleetEx 250

Additional ship announcements are expected.