Sail250 guide for Virginia, Maryland: Celebrations, timeline, visiting ships
VIRGINIA - In honor of America’s 250th anniversary this summer, the ports of Virginia and Maryland are playing host to an awe-inspiring global gathering.
Sail250 is bringing dozens of the world's most magnificent tall ships and naval vessels right to our shores. From an epic 26-mile Parade of Sail to waterfront festivals, fireworks, and deck tours, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.
When is Sail250?
Timeline:
The historic spectacle will spend 18 days in the Chesapeake Bay region, including stops in Norfolk, Baltimore and nearly a dozen affiliate harbors:
- June 12-14: Alexandria, Hampton, Onancock, Richmond, Yorktown, and Smithfield/Isle of Wight
- June 18–23: Virginia Beach, Cape Charles, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.
- June 19-23: Norfolk
- June 24–30: Baltimore
Sail 250 celebrations
What we know:
From the docks of downtown Norfolk all the way up to Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Sail250 is turning Chesapeake Bay into the biggest waterfront party of the decade. Here is a look at the biggest celebrations in each state to help you plan your visit:
Sail250 Virginia
- June 16–18: All ships in the Parade of Sail will gather in the Lynnhaven Anchorage off Shore Drive, Virginia Beach
- June 19: The Parade of Sail will launch at 7:30 a.m. from Lynnhaven Anchorage, arriving at docking location in downtown Norfolk and Portsmouth beginning at noon. Spectators can view the ships at 15 public viewing spots along the 26-mile route. The US Navy’s Blue Angels will also conduct a flyover.
- June 19–23: Free public events in downtown Norfolk, including tall ship docking locations, ship tours, interactive education center, concerts and live entertainment, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and the 50th annual Norfolk Harborfest.
- June 22–23: The fleet will depart for Baltimore in the morning.
For more information about specific events, visit the Sail250 Virginia website.
Sail250 Maryland
- June 23–25: Ships arrive in Baltimore
- June 25: Public ship visitation from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 26: Official welcome ceremony at the Harborplace Amphitheater, public ship visitation, Inner Harbor Festival, Fells Point Festival, Baltimore Peninsula Festival and Crab Soup Cook-Off
- June 27: Fells Point Farmer's Market, public ship visitation, Kids on the Bay "Parade of Nations," Saily250 Maryland AirShow, Inner Harbor flyovers, Inner Harbor Festival, Fells Point Festival, Baltimore Peninsula Festival and Martin State Airport open house
- June 28: Public ship visitation, Sail250 Maryland Airshow, Inner Harbor flyovers, Inner Harbor Festival, Fells Point Festival, Baltimore Peninsula Festival and Martin State Airport open house
- June 29: Public ship visitation from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 29-July 1: Ships depart from Baltimore
For more information about specific events, visit the Sail250 Maryland website.
Visiting ships
Dig deeper:
This June, a fleet of more than 60 ships from 20 countries are expected to drop anchor in Virginia and Maryland. Here is a list of the ships currently confirmed to participate:
Tall ships
- A.R.A. Libertad – Argentina
- ARC Gloria – Colombia
- B/E Guayas – Ecuador
- Capitan Miranda – Uruguay
- Gorch Fock – Germany
- HMS Gladan – Sweden
- INS Sudarshini – India
- Juan Sebastian de Elcano – Spain
- La Belle Poule – France
- NRP Sagres – Portugal
- USCG Barque Eagle – US
- Bap Union – Peru
- Amerigo Vespucci – Italy
Military ships
- USS Marinette-LCS 25
- Arlington- LPD 24
- Yard Patrol craft from the U.S. Naval Academy
- Royal Canadian Navy ship
- Coast Guard vessel
- Sea service vessels
Baltimore ships
- Pride of Baltimore II,
- Maryland Dove
- Midred Belle, Sigsbee
- Lady Maryland
- USS Constellation
- Lightship 116 Chesapeake
- USS Torsk
- US Coast Guard Cutter 37
FleetEx 250
Additional ship announcements are expected.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Sail 250 Virginia and Sail 250 Maryland.