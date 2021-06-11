Senior citizen scammed out of $1M, Montgomery County state's attorney says

Prosecutors in Montgomery County say a desperate senior citizen put her trust in the wrong person and got scammed out of more than $1 million.

READ MORE: Maryland mortgage swindler sentenced to 8 years for pilfering thousands from Prince George’s Co grandmother

Jonathan Robbins was found guilty Friday of two counts of theft, two counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and two counts of misappropriation by a fiduciary.

"He was hired to handle the estate and the accounts of an elderly woman, and over a period of six years, he stole $1.8 million from her," said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

READ MORE: Fairfax County Police investigating 'puppy scam'

The victim, Helen Nutt, was an 88-year-old widow when she met Robbins, according to prosecutors. They said Robbins used Nutt’s money to finance all sorts of things, including a move from a townhouse to a 2.5 acre, 66,000 square-foot mansion in Potomac.

Robbins now faces up to 45 years in prison and is set to be sentenced in the next few weeks.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Meanwhile, McCarthy said what happened to Nutt – who passed away several years ago – should serve as a lesson to us all.

"Try to make sure there’s some kind of a balance, a check and balance in the way your estates are set up. There was no check or balance here," McCarthy said.

Advertisement

Robbins was taken into custody Friday. His attorney declined comment.

