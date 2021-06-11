Maryland mortgage swindler sentenced to 8 years for pilfering thousands from Prince George’s Co grandmother

A Montgomery County man who was convicted of swindling thousands from a Prince George’s County grandmother was sentenced to eight years behind bars on Friday.

In May, a Prince George’s County judge found 53-year-old William Wayland guilty of theft, not providing a necessary contract and taking money before providing services in a mortgage theft.

Prosecutors say Wayland convinced Patricia Duckett to stop making her mortgage payments and pocketed the money she gave him.

Duckett was evicted from her District Heights home in 2019.

Today, Wayland was sentenced to five years for theft and three years for not providing a necessary contract.

He was also ordered to pay Duckett $6,000 in restitution.

Duckett’s daughter-in-law spoke with FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan, saying her mother-in-law lost her home of 20 years and has nowhere to go but to stay temporarily with family.

"She does not have her own right now and she has been paralyzed and stifled by this traumatic situation She has to wake up and think about this every day. Even when she tries to move on to the next phase of her life, she is set back by this situation because it doesn’t just go away," LaShawn Sidbury said.

Wayland also faces a violation probation charge in a similar case in Montgomery County and a variety of charges in Northern Virginia.

His attorney, Stanford Fraser, declined FOX 5’s request for a comment.

