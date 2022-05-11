Senate to take procedural vote on abortion bill

Democrats are preparing to force a vote Wednesday to enshrine abortion rights into federal law.

It’s not likely to pass, FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says, because they don’t have enough votes. But leaders say the procedural process will force every single senator to go on the record on where they stand on the issue.

In the meantime, many states - and even counties - have been preparing for a Supreme Court vote overturning Roe v. Wade as the leaked draft opinion last week indicated would happen.

In Montgomery County, County Executive Mark Elrich announced Tuesday that he will be seeking $1 million in supplemental allocation from the County Council to establish a fund for services and support to ensure access to abortion, family planning, reproductive services, and maternal health providers in Montgomery County.

County Councilmember Nancy Navarro who spearheaded the Council’s resolution on reproductive rights says the County has to meet all residents’ needs.

