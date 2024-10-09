Senate races heat up with big spending in Maryland and beyond

As November approaches, the battle for control of the U.S. Senate is intensifying, and party leaders on both sides of the aisle are investing heavily in several key battlegrounds, including Maryland's contentious contest.

On "The Final 5" with Jim Lokay, Axios Congressional Reporter Stephen Neukam weighed in on the battle between former Republican Governor Larry Hogan and Democratic nominee, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Neukam described the spending from Hogan’s allies as "staggering," noting that Democrats are scrambling to stop the Republican surge. "The Alsobrooks camp needs this type of support…because the super PACs that have come in to support Hogan, including Mitch McConnell, are just pummeling Democrats with spending in Maryland," he said. On Tuesday, Axios reported on a push by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, whose PAC just bought $250,000 in ads to bolster Alsobrooks' campaign, which has been beset by controversy in recent weeks over unpaid tax bills and her admission that she improperly benefitted from programs aimed towards older homeowners. (Her campaign said in a statement she is now working to pay off those debts.)

While Maryland is typically a solidly blue state, Hogan’s popularity and the Republicans’ internal polling showing a closer race have Democrats on edge. Still, as Neukam pointed out, Hogan faces significant challenges in a state that tends to lean Democratic during presidential election years. "With a black woman at the top of the Presidential ticket, a black woman running for Senate, the turnout force is going to be great for Democrats," he explained.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, who has previously coasted to re-election, is facing a much tougher fight this time. The tightening race reflects both national dynamics and a significant influx of Republican money into the state.

Neukam explained that Baldwin's re-election campaign was always expected to tighten as Election Day neared. However, he highlighted the significant role of external forces, particularly the Republican Party's heavy spending in Wisconsin. "Mitch McConnell is certainly putting his thumb on the scale of this race," Neukam said. A super PAC linked to McConnell recently pumped $17 million into the contest, and Republican candidate Eric Hovde, a wealthy bank owner, has poured millions of his own money into the campaign.

Lokay also discussed the broader Republican strategy with Neukam, noting the potential impact of Donald Trump at the top of the ticket. While Trump is polling ahead of many Republican Senate candidates, boosting the chances of candidates like Hovde could have a positive effect down the ballot. "There’s this weird sort of dynamic… where Hovde and not just Hovde, but Republican Senate candidates are polling well below Trump," Neukam said.

And while control of the chamber is still very much in flux, Republicans seem poised to flip retiring Sen. Joe Manchin's seat, and would only need one additional seat to wrest control. Recent polling shows Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana behind his Republican challenger Tim Sheehy. But Neukam added that while Republicans have lost ground in states like Nevada and Arizona, where Democratic candidates now have double-digit leads, they are targeting new opportunities in traditionally blue states like Michigan and Wisconsin. "They’re looking at other opportunities…to try and get a surprise victory from the Democrats," Neukam noted.

