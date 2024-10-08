See where Washington Commanders' Northwest Stadium ranks on most 'Instagrammable' NFL stadium list

For some National Football League fans, the game is just one part of the weekly experience. The stadium atmosphere and its photo-worthy moments can also be just as important.

A new ranking by BonusFinder.com, a website that tracks down the biggest bonuses offered by online casinos and sportsbooks, took a look at the aesthetic appeal of NFL venues across the country.

Northwest Stadium, home of the Washington Commanders, in Landover, Maryland.

The rankings analyzed which league stadiums are most popular on social media based on the total number of the three most frequently used hashtags. The ranking says it also takes into account any name changes over the past decade.

In our area, the home of the Washington Commanders ranked 18th on the list with a total of 58,663 hashtags. This total combines #fedexfield (57,105), #fedexfieldstadium (1,632), and #commandersfield (95) hashtags.

The Washington Commanders' stadium was renamed Northwest Stadium from FedEx Field earlier this year.

Coming in dead last – home of the Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium with 17,383 hashtags.

Coming in first is Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers with 316,589 hashtags.

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Soldier Field in Chicago, and Lambeau Field in Green Bay round out the top five.

FULL LIST of Most Instagrammable NFL Stadiums for 2024/2025 Season

1. Levi’s Stadium - San Francisco 49ers, Santa Clara, CA, #levisstadium (316,589)

2. MetLife Stadium - New York Giants, Jets, East Rutherford, NJ, #metlifestadium (305,733)

3. Gillette Stadium - New England Patriots, Foxborough, MA, #gillettestadium (258,623)

4. Soldier Field - Chicago Bears, Chicago, IL, #soldierfield (233,005)

5. Lambeau Field - Green Bay Packers, Green Bay, WI, #lambeaufield (208,449)

6. AT&T Stadium - Dallas Cowboys, Arlington, TX, #attstadium (203,134)

7. Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh, PA, #heinzfield (185,132)

8. SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles Rams, Chargers, Inglewood, CA, #sofistadium (181,831)

9. Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Dolphins, Miami Gardens, FL, #hardrockstadium (172,286)

10. Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta, GA, #mercedesbenzstadium (142,311)

11. Lumen Field - Seattle Seahawks, Seattle, WA, #centurylinkfield (107,920)

12. Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas Raiders, Paradise, NV, #allegiantstadium (103,229)

13. Ford Field - Detroit Lions, Detroit, MI, #fordfield (98,081)

14. U.S. Bank Stadium - Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis, MN, #usbankstadium (96,566)

15. NRG Stadium - Houston Texans, Houston, TX, #nrgstadium (94,861)

16. Nissan Stadium - Tennessee Titans, Nashville, TN, #nissanstadium (86,478)

17. Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City, MO, #arrowheadstadium (60,726)

18. Commanders Field - Washington Commanders, Landover, MD, #fedexfield (58,832)

19. Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia, PA, #lincolnfinancialfield (58,663)

20. Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis Colts, Indianapolis, IN, #lucasoilstadium (51,267)

21. Raymond James Stadium - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa, FL, #raymondjamesstadium (47,653)

22. Empower Field at Mile High - Denver Broncos, Denver, CO, #milehighstadium (43,484)

23. State Farm Stadium - Arizona Cardinals, Glendale, AZ, #statefarmstadium (32,050)

24. Bank of America Stadium - Carolina Panthers, Charlotte, NC, #bankofamericastadium (31,165)

25. Caesars Superdome - New Orleans Saints, New Orleans, LA, #mercedesbenzsuperdome (27,422)

26. Highmark Stadium - Buffalo Bills, Orchard Park, NY, #newerafield (26,570)

27. EverBank Stadium - Jacksonville Jaguars, Jacksonville, FL, #everbankfield (24,933)

28. Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleveland Browns, Cleveland, OH, #firstenergystadium (20,297)

29. Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati, OH, #paulbrownstadium (18,141)

30. M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore, MD, #mandtbankstadium (17,383)