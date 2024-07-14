Security increased around White House, Lafayette Park following Trump assassination attempt

Tension was palpable around the White House Sunday morning, a day after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt while at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Secret Service immediately shut down Pennsylvania Avenue to visitors and Lafayette Park was also closed as President Joe Biden continues to be briefed on what is now the shot heard across the country.

Republican officials say the former president will continue participation as normal at this week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response, writing on his social media platform Truth Social that "it is incredible that such an act can take place in our country."

Leaders of both political parties immediately condemned the assignation attempt while also offering prayers to the attendee killed and two others injured.

Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was attacked with a hammer at their California home wrote on X she knows firsthand that political violence has no place in society and thanked God Trump is safe.

Republicans quickly blamed the shooting on Democrat rhetoric in the 2024 presidential race.

President Biden addressed the country from the White House Sunday afternoon.

"Last night, I spoke with Donald Trump. I’m sincerely grateful that he’s doing well and recovering and we had a short but good conversation," Biden said.

"An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. Everything. It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not America, and we cannot allow this to happen," the president continued.

Biden’s campaign confirmed they were working to pause all campaign TV ads.

Sadly, the reality is we have seen this political violence before and there are serious concerns on what these next four months will look like.

As for the serious questions on the investigation, Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) has already requested the Secret Service director testify before Congress’ Oversight and Accountability Committee on Monday, July 22.