Security guard fatally shoots patron at Prince George’s County nightclub: police

Man shot, killed at Prince George's County nightclub

The Brief A security guard shot and killed a patron at The Ebony Inn in Fairmount Heights. Police say Donald Wayne Hunt, 50, was involved in a fight before being shot. Investigators recovered a second firearm, and the case remains under investigation.



Authorities say a private security guard shot and killed a patron late Monday night inside a Prince George’s County nightclub.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. at The Ebony Inn on Sheriff Road in Fairmount Heights. Officers arrived to find 50-year-old Donald Wayne Hunt of Waldorf suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Hunt was involved in a fight with several other customers when the security guard intervened and fired his weapon, striking Hunt. Investigators also recovered a second firearm at the scene that did not belong to the guard.

The case remains under investigation. Detectives are working with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, and no charges have been filed.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 301-516-2512.