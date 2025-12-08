Arson charges after fire damages apartment building in Laurel

The Brief A man faces arson charges after a two‑alarm fire damaged a Laurel apartment building. One occupant was hospitalized in serious condition and later charged with arson and related offenses. Neighbors helped alert residents as crews from multiple counties battled the flames.



A man faces arson charges after a two‑alarm fire damaged an apartment building in Laurel.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that hours before the fire, Prince George’s County police were in the area responding to a domestic incident.

One occupant was hospitalized in serious condition. Alnwick says that person is the same individual now charged with first‑degree arson, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment.

Neighbors helped alert residents after seeing the flames. Fire crews from Montgomery, Howard and Anne Arundel counties also assisted.

Alnwick says the suspect was taken into custody Sunday night and remains hospitalized.

